Johnny Winter
Various Artists: Muddy Waters 100 (Raisin’ Music Records)
Marking the probable centennial of his birth, Muddy Waters 100 brings together surviving members of his band—including guitarists John Primer and Bob Margolin and harmonica master James Cotton—with such younger musicians as Keb’ Mo’ and She... more
Jul 7, 2015 8:50 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Displaced Book and Record Store Lands on Kinnickinnic
The used book store that was long a staple of the fallen Prospect Mall has had a rough go of it in recent years. A quick move landed the former Recycled Books and Music in Cudahy, where the once prosperous shop suffered from lack of both foot traf.. more
Apr 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Johnny Winter @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Johnny Winter slowly walked onstage, joining his band as they warmed the crowd up. He looked like a Texas blues specter, dressed in black, his cowboy hat shadowing his eyes, his face framed ,Concert Reviews more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Johnny Winter (8/15)
The Rock and Blues Legend, Johnny Winter, performs at Turner Hall Friday, August 15th at 8 completely different ,Sponsored Events more
Aug 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Johnny Winter
After more than 40 years on the road and a career colored by both hard knocks and critical Rolling Stone ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aug. 14 - Aug. 20
Thursday, Aug. 14 Pontus, The Devil and Me, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Johnny Winter Promises an Evening of "Just Blues"
Winter and his three-piece backup band were on the last leg of a s Rolling Stone ,Music Feature more
Aug 11, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature