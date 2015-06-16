Jokes
Kyle Dunnigan brings his absurdist comedy style to Milwaukee.
There are comedians who do expectedjokes. They set up an observational joke about something mundane, and then they add a punchline. It’s all veryexpected, and follows a formula that has been done time and time again. And then there are comedians.. more
Jun 16, 2015 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
George Carlin at Summerfest: 'Not going OK'
Recently, a pair of audio clips from George Carlin’s 1972Summerfest show has surfaced on YouTube, posted by Carlin’s official channel.This was, of course, the legendary show where Carlin did his “seven words youcannot say on TV” routine, whi.. more
Apr 3, 2015 3:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments
Rock That Defined the Decades
The fans keep writing rock books in a never ending, detail-focused scrutiny of personal lives and performances, recording sessions and releases. Two of the latest from Omnibus Press concern the band that defined the ‘60s and the group that ... more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Danny Gokey
One-time church music director Danny Gokey was Milwaukee’s first remotely successful “American Idol” contestant, finishing third in the show’s eighth season, though with any luck he won’t be the last: The show is filming audi more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee