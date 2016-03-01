RSS

Jon Langford

concertreview_wacos_bypaulbeaty_.jpg.jpe

The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:06 PM Concert Reviews

greil.jpg.jpe

Alverno Presents

Music critic Greil Marcus and The Mekons’ Jon Langford and Sally Timms couldn’t figure out what to do with an intriguing premise. more

Nov 23, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_steveearl_(bytedbarron).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ted Barron

This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee

foster.jpg.jpe

Stephen Foster penned some of the best-known songs of all time, including standards like “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races” and “Beautiful Dreamer,” but that success didn’t translate to particular fortune. Foster died alone in 1864 in near p.. more

Jan 29, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage8993.jpe

While the most of Milwaukee’s public institutions shut down for the holiday in anticipation of turkey, the Milwaukee County Zoo leaves its doors open and even waives admission for Milwaukee County residents. Tucker out the kids before tonig... more

Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES