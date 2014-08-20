RSS

Jon Richards

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

The elected official who appears to be one of the biggest losers in last Tuesday’s primary election did not even have his name on the ballot. Milwaukee County more

Aug 20, 2014 10:52 PM Expresso 2 Comments

ag candidates.jpg.jpe

It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more

Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

In his short tenure as Milwaukee County executive, Chris Abele has become the most divisive and combative county executive Milwaukee County has ever had by far more

Aug 6, 2014 12:59 AM Expresso 3 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

primary-2.jpg.jpe

All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more

Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 1 Comments

Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more

Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM News Features

marina-dimitrijevic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more

Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM News Features

_kca9366_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

The Walker administration is likely breaking federal law by accepting federal Medicaid funds at the same time it’s refusing to enroll BadgerCare Core participants and more

Jul 31, 2013 12:33 AM News Features

1103726.jpg.jpe

Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more

Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more

Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM News Features

getty_h_032111_medicalsymbol.jpg.jpe

“Governor Walker really blew it this time,” state Rep. Jon Richards (D-Milwaukee) said on Monday.Richards, along with independent health care experts and members of the health care industry, are more

Feb 19, 2013 9:55 PM News Features

blogimage19187.jpe

Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage18906.jpe

Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage18564.jpe

Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage10569.jpe

Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

The conservative lobbying groupWisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aideKarl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. TheTuesday morning meeting about,News Features more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Legislators have the opportunity to do the right thing this week by voting to ban smoking in Wisconsin. The state Senate held a hearing today and the state Assembly is holding a hearing tomorrow. Both houses could vote on legislation quickly and s.. more

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Residents of southeastern Wisconsin can send strong message on Sept. 9 by voting for Marge Krupp in the Democra,Elections more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES