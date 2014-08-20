Jon Richards
Issue of the Week: The Big Loser on Election Day Didn’t Even Have His Name on the Ballot
The elected official who appears to be one of the biggest losers in last Tuesday’s primary election did not even have his name on the ballot. Milwaukee County more
Aug 20, 2014 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Democratic Attorney General Candidates Provide a Show of Unity in Milwaukee
It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more
Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Latest Scheme
In his short tenure as Milwaukee County executive, Chris Abele has become the most divisive and combative county executive Milwaukee County has ever had by far more
Aug 6, 2014 12:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Primary Races to Watch on August 12
All eyes—and the media—will be focused on the gubernatorial race this fall. But before voters determine whether Gov. Scott Walker deserves a second term on Nov. more
Jul 2, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Jonathan Brostoff Running for East Side Assembly Seat
Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more
Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Marina Dimitrijevic Will Run for Assembly
Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more
Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Judge Says Walker Administration’s 130,000-Person BadgerCare Waiting List May Not Be Legal
The Walker administration is likely breaking federal law by accepting federal Medicaid funds at the same time it’s refusing to enroll BadgerCare Core participants and more
Jul 31, 2013 12:33 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker’s Lose-Lose Medicaid Decision
“Governor Walker really blew it this time,” state Rep. Jon Richards (D-Milwaukee) said on Monday.Richards, along with independent health care experts and members of the health care industry, are more
Feb 19, 2013 9:55 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Health Care Decision Is Huge Win for Women
Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
State Sued for Not Enrolling BadgerCare Participants
Two Milwaukee women and Legal Action of Wisconsin are suing the state Department of Health Services (DHS) for failing to enroll the women in the BadgerCare Plus Core program. The Plus Core program, which... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Walker's Budget Deficit Enables Deep BadgerCare Cuts
Although Gov. Scott Walker is boasting on the campaign trail that he has balanced the state budget, the federal government has certified his statement that the state will have a budget deficit by July 2013, which will allow Walker to hike B... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Fajitas Grill Comes to Farwell and Brady
Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Unions Protest Karl Rove and WMC
The conservative lobbying groupWisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) invited former Bush aideKarl Rove to tell local businesses how to best treat their workers. TheTuesday morning meeting about,News Features more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
It's Time to Do the Right Thing: Enact a Smoking Ban
Legislators have the opportunity to do the right thing this week by voting to ban smoking in Wisconsin. The state Senate held a hearing today and the state Assembly is holding a hearing tomorrow. Both houses could vote on legislation quickly and s.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Send Marge Krupp to Congress
Residents of southeastern Wisconsin can send strong message on Sept. 9 by voting for Marge Krupp in the Democra,Elections more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 6 Comments