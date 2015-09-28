By Jon Savage
Rana’s Roamin’ At Sunset
Milwaukee-based musical theatre talent Rana Romin has appeared in shows with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre and more. She’s been from Milwaukee to L.A. to New York. Like many, she’s found happiness right back here in Milwa.. more
Sep 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Music Books Keep on Coming
Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more
Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
The England’s Dreaming Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jon Savage
Jon Savage’s England’s Dreaming: Anarchy, Sex Pistols, Punk Rock, and Beyond (1991) was considered a seminal study of British punk. In music industry terms, The England’s Dreaming Tapes is the outtakes collection. The new book includes t more
Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books