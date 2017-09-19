Jorge Luis Borges
Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process (Penguin), edited by Joe Fassler
A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Borge’s Poe: The Influence and Reinvention of Edgar Allan Poe in Spanish America (University of Georgia Press), by Emron Esplin
Edgar Allan Poe’s influence on French literature is well known, but his impact on Latin America was no less significant. In Borge’s Poe: The Influence and Reinvention of Edgar Allan Poe in Spanish America, Emron Esplin examines the latter t... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Jews of Argentina at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more
Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
REVIEW: "Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature"
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art Meets Literature in 'Painting Borges'
More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts