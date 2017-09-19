RSS

Jorge Luis Borges

A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM Books

Edgar Allan Poe’s influence on French literature is well known, but his impact on Latin America was no less significant. In Borge’s Poe: The Influence and Reinvention of Edgar Allan Poe in Spanish America, Emron Esplin examines the latter t... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:42 PM Books

The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more

Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM Visual Arts

May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Visual Arts

More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

