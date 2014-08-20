Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Film Clips: Aug. 20
A promising 17-year-old classical musician, Mia (Chloe Grace Moretz), endures a terrible automobile accident involving her entire family. As she lies in a coma, Mia sees the disappointing outcome of her romance with more
Aug 20, 2014
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more
Sep 25, 2013
50/50
Adam runs along the waterfront with alt-rock on his iPod in the tone-setting intro for 50/50... more
Sep 27, 2011 David Luhrssen
Juliana Hatfield
Juliana Hatfield was one of the most enigmatic luminaries of the alt-rock boom of the earl How To Walk Away ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008
(500) Days of Summer
The Smiths were a band offering cold comfort to the lovelorn, and a relationship begun out of shared admiration for Morrissey’s morose reflections on emotional failure is surely born under the sign of doom. And “relationship,” that weasel word me.. more
Shepherd Express Staff