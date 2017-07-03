RSS

Joseph Huber

The sorrow most associated with country and bluegrass is more often derived from romantic heartbreak and sentimentality than the sadness Joseph Huber proffers on The Suffering Stage. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:23 PM Album Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joseph Huber spent much of his time between 2004 and 2012 contributing to the bluegrass attack of Milwaukee’s .357 String Band. That group found success across the globe with its multi-songwrite... more

Sep 10, 2014 2:06 AM Local Music

Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more

Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

