Joseph Yoakum
The Extraordinary World of Ray Yoshida
In most instances, a viewer's access to an artist's mind and personal lifestyle is limited to his/her work itself or some critic's efforts to filter the artist's work through words and concepts. The occasional gossip that trails the artists
Oct 2, 2013 1:54 PM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts
Dean Jensen's Outsider Art
Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of
Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Outsiders Inside 'Accidental Genius' at Milwaukee Art Museum
Artists, by their nature, tend to operate on the borders of social conventions, and often outside the boundaries of established artistic practices. On the edge of contemporary interest in art today are the "self-taught" artists being sho
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter Visual Arts