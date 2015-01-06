Josh Rouse
Rosati's Replaces Replay
Replay SportsBar, located at the historic crossroads of Milwaukee’s East Side, 2238 N.Farwell Ave. has closed. a Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub will be taking its place. AChicago-based chain featuring deep dish and thin crust pizzas, Rosati’s has 10.. more
Jan 6, 2015 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Josh Rouse w/ AM @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Singer Josh Rouse, with one foot planted in Spanish music and the other somewhere between the pop stylings of Paul Simon and the sensibilities of Nashville and the American heartland, returned to the Turner Hall Ballroom with his globe-span... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Seth McClung needs a break
Seth McClung’s woes continue, as he gave up back-to-back, two out, run-scoring doubles to allow the Pirates to tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the 5th.Edit: McClung end up on DL more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Though it’s quickly become one of Milwaukee’s busiest music venues, it was only a year ago the Turner Hall Ballroom opened its doors after being acquired by the Pabst Theater organization. Tonig,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee