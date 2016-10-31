RSS

Oct 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Director Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) sets William Shakespeare’s deathless comedy of romance as a sparring contest in a contemporary mode but without sacrificing the words. The Shakespearean dialogue sounds natural coming fro... more

Nov 13, 2013 12:16 AM Home Movies

Though the scenes about a failing bank may ring a little bit too close to home during these recessionary times, Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas epic It’s A Wonderful Life has remained one of the most enduring holiday films of all more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

