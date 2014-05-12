RSS

Juan Gris

whistlers_mother_high_res.jpg.jpe

As Mother's Day 2014 windsdown, here's hoping that all you sons and daughters did your due diligence andthat all you mothers have been lavished with chocolates, roses, and assurancesof undying filial devotion.For our pa.. more

May 12, 2014 2:39 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 1, 2012 2:34 PM Visual Arts

Although the city of Waukesha is typically thought of as a suburb of Milwaukee, it’s the seventh largest city in Wisconsin, and has come into its own in the past decade. On April 6, voters will be asked if Mayor Larry Nelson, 55, a former t... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage8311.jpe

,Contests more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM z Archive

SOCIAL UPDATES