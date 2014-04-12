RSS

Judd Apatow

 Why did stardom elude Graham Parker, one of themost remarkable talents to emerge from Britain at the tail end of the ‘70s?Michael Gramaglia’s compelling documentary, Don’tAsk Me Questions: The Unsung Life of Graham Parker a.. more

Apr 12, 2014 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

big_giant.jpg.jpe

It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more

Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10182.jpe

Since 2001, political books penned by American liberals have flourished, but most have been critiques of the Bush-Cheney administration, the attacks on 9/11 and the Iraq War, interrupted briefly by the 2004 Kerry campaign. The 2008 presiden... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The inner adult trapped inside Adam Sandler, struggling to be understood as serious or at least sympathetic, has surfaced before in movies as varied as Punch-Drunk Love and The Wedding Singer. In Funny People, Sandler plays George Simmons, a vers.. more

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4091.jpe

Growing significantly since their beginnings in the early '90s as a lo-fi folk group that The Sunset Tree ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES