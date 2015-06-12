Judy Garland
Recently Released 6.11.15
Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Charles Walters Made Hollywood Dance
It was a sweet coincidence that Cary Grant and director Charles Walters endedtheir long careers with the same movie, Walk, Don’t Run (1966). Grant announcedthat the film would be his last before saying goodbye to Hollywood. However,Walters had .. more
Mar 12, 2015 9:20 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
‘Out’ Theater Events
It’s taken long enough. Milwaukee’s theater scene has finally grasped the fact that, beyond its in-house stable of gay directors, actors and technical staff, there’s a large more
Sep 24, 2014 10:08 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Judy Garland at the End of the Rainbow
What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'
Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
After 41 Years, A Belated Victory for Butter
The last time America found itself in a budget debate pitting domestic priorities against war expenditures, Richard Nixon was in the White House and David Obey was the youngest member of Congress—an antiwar liberal whose insurgent campaign ... more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features