Judy Plays With Fire

Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero:  a new cyberpunk play to H.. more

Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Born in 2008 out of a shared love for Oasis, Blind Melon and Pete Yorn, the Milwaukee group Blue, Seriously takes inspiration from the easygoing guitar-pop of the ’90s, playing wistful, melodic tunes of the sort the cast of “Friends” more

Jun 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

