Juliet And Romeo
'Juliet and Romeo' Puts Women in Control
Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Odd, Ends and Gender with Bad Example
Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more
Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tragic Romance In July
I can't picture WIlliam Shakespeare in winter. Or in Fall, really. Whenever I picture the man wandering around the streets of early 17th century London, I picture him walking around in summer. There is more Shakespeare in summer than any o.. more
Jun 29, 2012 9:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Juliet and Romeo
In addition to all the other auditions coming up in the New Year, Bad Example Productions recently announced that it is looking for a cast for its upcoming summer production of Juliet and Romeo. As simple as the idea is, it sounds fiercely clever... more
Dec 20, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cannibal Musical: A Good Time With Bad Example
Bad Example Productions does a pretty good job of showing an audience a good time on a bare stage with Cannibal! The Musical. The Trey Parker musical opened last night to an enthusiastic audience. With prioduction elements limited to a few costu.. more
Jul 15, 2011 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rufus Wainwright: Milwaukee at Last!
In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park w/ De La Buena
Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both fans of traditional Latin rhythms as well as newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing... more
Aug 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptivel Away We Go ,Film more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments