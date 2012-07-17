RSS

Juliet And Romeo

Bad Example's Juliet and Romeo is an interesting exercise that creates an enjoyable and novel theatrical experience. Playwrights Theresa Stefaniak and David Kaye have flipped the gender... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more

Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Theater

Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  I can't picture WIlliam Shakespeare in winter. Or in Fall, really. Whenever I picture the man wandering around the streets of early 17th century London, I picture him walking around in summer.  There is more Shakespeare in summer than any o.. more

Jun 29, 2012 9:57 AM Theater

In addition to all the other auditions coming up in the New Year, Bad Example Productions recently announced that it is looking for a cast for its upcoming summer production of Juliet and Romeo. As simple as the idea is, it sounds fiercely clever... more

Dec 20, 2011 12:46 PM Theater

Bad Example Productions does a pretty good job of showing an audience a good time on a bare stage with Cannibal! The Musical. The Trey Parker musical opened last night to an enthusiastic audience. With prioduction elements limited to a few costu.. more

Jul 15, 2011 1:45 PM Theater

blogimage8440.jpe

In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7702.jpe

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both fans of traditional Latin rhythms as well as newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing... more

Aug 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7086.jpe

Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptivel Away We Go ,Film more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES