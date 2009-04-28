RSS

Julio

Things I never thought I'd see this season but happened at Miller Park tonight:*An intentional walk to Jason Kendall (hitting .173) to get to Craig Counsell (hitting .250)*Jorge Julio having a 1-2-3, 14 pitch (10 for strikes) and one strikeout inn.. more

Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Around MKE

Winter meetings start today and first on the agenda for Doug Melvin is to meet with Sabathia's people to find out where the Brewers stand. It's been a month since the Brewers made their offer and since then, the lines of communication have been pr.. more

Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

The Great Lakes Brewfest will be celebrating their fifth year of their beer and soda sampling extravaganza, with over 250 craft beers and sodas to sample from nearly 100 different b,Promotions more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

  FromMay through August Wisconsin’ssummer art festivals offer unique art exp The Quiltmaker’s Gift ,Art more

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES