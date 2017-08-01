Juneau Park
'Milwaukee During the Great War' Looks at a Divided City
In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
J. Ryan Stradal Cooks up a New Novel
J. Ryan Stradal’s heartfelt debut novel Kitchens of the Great Midwest follows Eva, a culinary prodigy. Told with tenderness and quirky good humor, the novel unravels the complicated relationship between food, community and comfort. Stradal ... more
Jun 7, 2016 4:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
2016 Traveling Beer Garden Schedule Released
It may be hard to imagine sitting outside with a beer inhand during this Wisconsin winter weather, but Milwaukee’s Traveling BeerGarden just announced their 2016 tour schedule to help you imagine a warmerplace.With two cons.. more
Jan 29, 2016 8:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Punk Legends X Headline Sprecher’s Anniversary Bash
X will be down a member when they return to Milwaukee, but Exene Cervenka says they’re making the best of the situation. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:33 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
X Will Headline Sprecher Brewery's Free 30th Anniversary Party in Juneau Park
Oneof Milwaukee’s oldest craft breweries, Sprecher Brewery will celebrate its 30thanniversary with a free party at Juneau Park on Aug. 28 and 29 with live musicand, of course, beer, served from Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden and a pai.. more
Jul 14, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bare Noir of Everyday
The “Z” in Jessica Z. Schafer’s name surely must stand for “Zowie!” She’s a young photographer enamored with classic film. She lives Downtown and recently rented a studio (as a Plaid Tuba Productions affiliate) in the Third more
Mar 10, 2013 9:17 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Spanish Flair: Red, white and black decor and dozens of candelabras at the Wisconsin Club set the tone for “A Taste of Spain,” a benefit for the Friends of the Haggerty Museum of Art. Coconut flan, gazpacho shooters, tapas, Spanish wines an... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Montgomery Gentry w/ Josh Thompson
Commercial country music saw the '90s end with bang upon the national debut of Montgomery Gentry. Eddie Montgomery (brother of arguably more gentlemanly country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery) and Eddie Gentry hit hard with the purpose... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee