Justin Townes Earle

Justin Townes Earle demonstrated more than a few similarities with his father during his feisty set. more

May 23, 2017 2:29 PM Concert Reviews

Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more

May 16, 2017 1:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Reggie Bonds

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more

Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Justin Townes Earle’s down-home blend of Americana so perfectly marries that genre’s most crucial aspects—indie singer-songwriter sensibilities, shitkicker stomp, rustic twang, Springsteen-esque blue-collar empathy—that his latest more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Some sad news from the Justin Townes Earle camp: The legacy singer-songwriter has postponed his fall tour to enter rehab. The news comes after Earle was arrested after a show is Indianapolis for public intoxication and allegedly assaulting the dau.. more

Sep 23, 2010 2:12 PM On Music

WMSE's Radio Summer Camp launched strongly last night with an all-local bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom, where Juniper Tar, aided by the ballroom's booming acoustics, delivered the most resounding, rocking set I've ever seen from them and '90s ro.. more

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

"I wanted more influence than what my hometown could offer," he says, adding, &q Midnight at the Movies ,Music Feature more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

Though it spotlights less prosperous neighborhoods than the Milwaukee tourism bureau undou The Source ,Local Music more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

The Midwestern music blog Muzzle of Bees and WMSE 91.7 team up for the third time this year for a listening party at Burnhearts, where they give away prizes and selling copies of the spotlighted album. This time around they’ll be spinning N... more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Despite daily proof of man's capacity for cruelty, there are some who draw great sustenan A Billion Lives: An Eyewitness Report from the Frontlines of Humanity ,Books more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

