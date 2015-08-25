K.L. Lorenz
Kawa Restaurant
Kawa, serving fine Japanese food, is another recent, welcome addition to North Shore’s dining scene. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Harvey’s Central Grille
Serving Mequon for nine years, Harvey’s is a family business that offers contemporary American bistro food and enjoys the patronage of many loyal customers. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:11 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
You’re ready to try saké. Great! Now what?
Knowing what defines the various grades of saké and what the terms mean can be helpful in identifying what you might like. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:02 PM K.L. Lorenz Eat/Drink
Great Daily Specials (and Wisconsin Comfort Food) at Mequon's Range Line Inn
It’s impossible not to sense the history of Mequon’s Range Line Inn even before pulling into the parking lot. Here, portions are reasonable, not huge, and entrees are bolstered by salad or soup du jour and choice of potato. more
Jan 3, 2017 2:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Café Grace’s Classic Bistro
Café Grace is just one component of a larger footprint of newer eateries at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. It is a quality take on the French bistro ethos. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:00 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Simply Mediterranean and Simply Fantastic
Tre Rivali is the restaurant adjacent to the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Third Ward. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features virtually all-from-scratch foods including selections from a wood-fired grill and oven. Despite being open sin... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Devon Seafood + Steak Breaks Chain Restaurant Stereotypes
If I hadn’t previously dined at Devon Seafood + Steak in other cities I would probably assume it was just another independent restaurant. It doesn’t have the feel or appearance of a chain. Starters, entrées, wine list and service are all of... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:58 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Strip Mall Eatery Reveals Fresh Surprises
Part of a national chain, First Watch Café in Mequon serves many healthful, innovative offerings for breakfast, lunch and brunch. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:11 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Mequon’s Café 1505 Pairs Fresh, Local Ingredients with Good Service
Café 1505 in Mequon’s East Towne Square wears many hats, serving up many solutions for satisfying hunger and thirst: a sit-down full-service café (open weekdays for breakfast and lunch, and weekend brunch); an expansive deli and bakery; eve... more
Apr 5, 2016 4:35 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Refined Comfort Food and Casual Elegance at Buckley's
Open since 2007, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar serves American comfort food with many global influences. The selections are familiar but intriguing with many creative spins and unassuming ingredients. The restaurant plans an expansion to tripl... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:46 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out 1 Comments
PJ Piper Pancake House Restaurant: Serving Old and New Classics in Cedarburg, Seven Days a Week
Cedarburg’s PJ Piper Pancake House has friendly servers and the menu (breakfast and lunch) is full of variety without being overwhelming more
Jan 19, 2016 3:35 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Cream & Crepe Café’s Hearty Lunches, Delicious Desserts
One of more than 15 local merchants located in Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Settlement is Cream and Crepe Café. The quaint and rustic eatery features a simple and straightforward menu of entrée and dessert crêpes, homemade soups, sandwiches and ... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:42 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
The Anchorage Restaurant’s Legacy Continues With A New Look & Ownership
There is a lot that’s new at The Anchorage Restaurant. Now the resident eatery of the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront Hotel (formerly Hilton), The Anchorage received a modern facelift but hangs on to its namesake and a reputation of more t... more
Nov 17, 2015 9:02 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Farmstead Restaurant Serves Up Midwest Americana
Reviewed: Farmstead Restaurant in Cedarburg. more
Nov 10, 2015 12:49 AM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Hot as a ‘Roman Candle’
At the White Fish Bay location of Roman Candle Pizza, a Madison-based chain, great flavor combinations come from locally sourced ingredients. more
Nov 3, 2015 7:45 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Los Paisa’s Mexican Home Cooking
Los Paisa takes the idea of home-style Mexican food fairly literally. The building it operates in is, after all, a home. The menu is traditional and offers many excellent options. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:48 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Vietnamese Noodles Restaurant
Vietnamese Noodles is a casual restaurant serving mostly traditional Vietnamese cuisine for dining in and carrying out in Mequon’s Concord Court Plaza. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:57 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Casual Dining in Whitefish Bay
Located in Whitefish Bay on East Silver Spring Drive, The Bay is a comfortable and casual restaurant with an authentic neighborhood vibe. It serves eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. more
Jul 21, 2015 8:45 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
North Star American Bistro
North Star American Bistro, Breadsmith, Milwaukee restaurants more
Jul 7, 2015 10:24 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
José’s Blue Sombrero
Jose’s Blue Sombrero is an excellent Mexican restaurant in Fox Point. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:36 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
nines American Bistro
nines American Bistro is located at the corner of casual and elegance. In other words, the restaurant at the River Club of Mequon wants everyone to feel welcome. Almost every table takes in panoramic views of the golf course and countryside... more
Jun 16, 2015 9:36 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out