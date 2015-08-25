RSS

K.L. Lorenz

diningout_kawa_d_photobymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Maggie Vaughn

Kawa, serving fine Japanese food, is another recent, welcome addition to North Shore’s dining scene. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM Dining Out

dsc_0200.jpg.jpe

Serving Mequon for nine years, Harvey’s is a family business that offers contemporary American bistro food and enjoys the patronage of many loyal customers. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:11 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_sake.jpg.jpe

Knowing what defines the various grades of saké and what the terms mean can be helpful in identifying what you might like. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:02 PM Eat/Drink

rangelineinn.jpg.jpe

It’s impossible not to sense the history of Mequon’s Range Line Inn even before pulling into the parking lot. Here, portions are reasonable, not huge, and entrees are bolstered by salad or soup du jour and choice of potato. more

Jan 3, 2017 2:29 PM Dining Out

diningout_cafegrace_b.jpg.jpe

Café Grace is just one component of a larger footprint of newer eateries at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. It is a quality take on the French bistro ethos. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:00 PM Dining Out

diningout_trerivali_e.jpg.jpe

Tre Rivali is the restaurant adjacent to the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in the Third Ward. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features virtually all-from-scratch foods including selections from a wood-fired grill and oven. Despite being open sin... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:29 PM Dining Out

diningout_devon_a_(courtesyofdevon).jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy of Devon

If I hadn’t previously dined at Devon Seafood + Steak in other cities I would probably assume it was just another independent restaurant. It doesn’t have the feel or appearance of a chain. Starters, entrées, wine list and service are all of... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:58 PM Dining Out

diningout_firstwatch_pestochickenquinoabowl.jpg.jpe

Part of a national chain, First Watch Café in Mequon serves many healthful, innovative offerings for breakfast, lunch and brunch. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:11 PM Dining Out

diningout_cafe1505_c.jpg.jpe

Café 1505 in Mequon’s East Towne Square wears many hats, serving up many solutions for satisfying hunger and thirst: a sit-down full-service café (open weekdays for breakfast and lunch, and weekend brunch); an expansive deli and bakery; eve... more

Apr 5, 2016 4:35 PM Dining Out

diningout_buckleys_a_byrachelbuth_.jpg.jpe

Open since 2007, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar serves American comfort food with many global influences. The selections are familiar but intriguing with many creative spins and unassuming ingredients. The restaurant plans an expansion to tripl... more

Feb 2, 2016 3:46 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

diningoutpjpiperpancakehouserestaurantphotobymag.jpg.jpe

Cedarburg’s PJ Piper Pancake House has friendly servers and the menu (breakfast and lunch) is full of variety without being overwhelming more

Jan 19, 2016 3:35 PM Dining Out

do_creamandcrepecafe_a.jpg.jpe

One of more than 15 local merchants located in Cedarburg’s Cedar Creek Settlement is Cream and Crepe Café. The quaint and rustic eatery features a simple and straightforward menu of entrée and dessert crêpes, homemade soups, sandwiches and ... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:42 PM Dining Out

photo-4.jpg.jpe

There is a lot that’s new at The Anchorage Restaurant. Now the resident eatery of the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront Hotel (formerly Hilton), The Anchorage received a modern facelift but hangs on to its namesake and a reputation of more t... more

Nov 17, 2015 9:02 PM Dining Out

do_thefarmstead_a_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Reviewed: Farmstead Restaurant in Cedarburg. more

Nov 10, 2015 12:49 AM Dining Out

do_theromancandlepizza_f_closeupoftheprofessionalpizza.jpg.jpe

At the White Fish Bay location of Roman Candle Pizza, a Madison-based chain, great flavor combinations come from locally sourced ingredients. more

Nov 3, 2015 7:45 PM Dining Out

lospaisa.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lauren Kirsch

Los Paisa takes the idea of home-style Mexican food fairly literally. The building it operates in is, after all, a home. The menu is traditional and offers many excellent options. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:48 PM Dining Out

diningout.jpg.jpe

Vietnamese Noodles is a casual restaurant serving mostly traditional Vietnamese cuisine for dining in and carrying out in Mequon’s Concord Court Plaza. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:57 PM Dining Out

