Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM Dance

With a fiddle playing Renaissance woman, bawdy comedian, several interpretive dancers and an indie-pop guitarist, last Friday’s bimonthly performance of MKE Follies was a smorgasbord of local Milwaukee talent. more

Jan 27, 2015 9:50 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more

Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM A&E Feature

Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme—aka Dance Revolution Milwaukee—are providing a community service with MKE Follies, their inexpensive bimonthly variety show intended to introduce the next generation of more

Sep 23, 2014 1:06 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Popular variety show MKE Follies returns for its eighth installment at The Box, a brand-new performance space Downtown. The show will feature performances by violinist Liisa Church, who will sing, dance and play original fiddle tunes. Tara ... more

Sep 11, 2014 9:12 PM Classical Music

