Karl Priebe
Remembering Wisconsin's Forgotten Gay Artist, Dudley Huppler
Dudley Huppler was a 20th-century Wisconsin artist with impeccably gay credentials, including an association with Andy Warhol. Huppler’s story is retold eloquently in Robert Cozzolino’s book, Dudley Huppler: Drawings. more
Jul 3, 2017 2:07 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments
The Imaginative Realism of Karl Priebe
By the 1930s, the slow erosion of racial barriers had reached such a degree in America’s larger cities that a new cultural type emerged. This individual, classified as a “hipster” by Norman Mailer in his essay “The White Negro,” rejec... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:39 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Interview with Professor Curtis Carter on Milwaukee painter Karl Priebe
Readership!Thispost marks the maiden voyage of Express Milwaukee’s new MKEart blog. Astradition dictates, be sure to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of yourcomputer.Afew words about what to expect are in order. As presently conceived,.. more
Nov 6, 2013 4:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
The Complete Short Stories (W. W. Norton), by James Purdy
James Purdy speaks through his 2013 collection in stories where beautiful boys cruise shadowy parks and death seems preferable to life. In perhaps the creepiest introduction ever, John Waters advises us to think more
Sep 23, 2013 5:44 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Books
Current Tendencies III
At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more
Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Edge of Darkness
In the pair of emotionally contradictory images that open Mel Gibson’s Edge of Darkness, swollen corpses surfacing on a moonlit river are followed without pause by grainy home video of a little girl playing in the surf. A line is drawn betw... more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews