‘A Sharp Dressed Man’
A man doesn’t have to be a millionaire or a lord to look like a million bucks. That’s the mission of Nas Laine. This May, he moved his men’s tailoring shop, NL Suits, into a space shared with 3rd Ward Jewelry and Shoo in a Historic Third Wa... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:22 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Sultry Summer Soirées
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants to take up writing and plugs exciting events like Project Q’s fundraiser at Kasana on June 25, Rock the Park at Hart Park on June 27 and movie night at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on... more
Jun 22, 2015 9:35 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including performances of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella and The Book of Mormon, as well as the launch of the Shepherd Express’ new website design. more
May 26, 2015 9:10 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27
Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more
May 19, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Vintage Dining Around Milwaukee
By “vintage dining” I don’t mean taking a chance on last week’s leftovers. Rather, thenext few weeks around Milwaukee hold a handful of culinary events, each of which bears an interesting relationship to the past. Bon appétit!The Brown Bottl.. more
May 19, 2015 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Tonight's Halloween Events in Milwaukee
On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more
Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Halloween Hijinks, Ridiculous Roommates & More
It’s here! The high holy day for the LGBT Community…HALLOWEEN! Whether your costume is a sexy sailor, sexy cowgirl, sexy cop, sexy stewardess or sexy corncob more
Masterson Makes It Meatier
If you haven’t noticed, “Hear Me Out” has expanded to include articles by my amigo Paul Masterson. Now you can turn here for neighborly advice, events of interest to more
Oct 14, 2014 12:31 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out 1 Comments
October at Kasana
Kasanahas a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in aHalloween costume party sponsored by ShepherdExpress. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with fourtypes of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and F.. more
Oct 9, 2014 10:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Tapas in the Third Ward
Kasana is many things—a collective kitchen and caterer, a gallery, an event space and, most notably, a restaurant and bar. Owned by Chef Ana Docta, this Third Ward bistro is elegantly sophisticated and could be considered a place of great i... more
Aug 13, 2014 6:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Taste of the Ward: A Culinary Pièce de Résistance
Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more
Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Kasana’s All-Purpose Food Collective
In recent years the belowground space at the busy corner of Broadway and Buffalo Street in the Third Ward has hosted a café, a bakery, a bistro and a taco restaurant, but its latest occupant must be its most ambitious yet. more
Feb 19, 2013 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
New Media
Five artists—James Barany, Jill Casid, Stephen Hilyard, Chele Isaac and Sabine Gruffat—use fresh innovations to challenge the concept of “new” and “old” media in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s exhibit “New M more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Florentine Opera Presents ‘Rigoletto’
For many aficionados, Rigoletto serves as the blueprint for what a great opera is all about. It appeals equally to the most patrician and plebeian tastes, yet remains firmly rooted in the sultry, ribald warmth of Verdi’s Italian homeland, m... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Frankly Music’s Chamber Pyrotechnics
“I’m very excited about the program we’ve put together for our first concert at the Wilson Center,” says Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and violinist Frank Almond of his next performing event. It’s easy to see why more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music