A man doesn’t have to be a millionaire or a lord to look like a million bucks. That’s the mission of Nas Laine. This May, he moved his men’s tailoring shop, NL Suits, into a space shared with 3rd Ward Jewelry and Shoo in a Historic Third Wa... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:22 PM Off the Cuff

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants to take up writing and plugs exciting events like Project Q’s fundraiser at Kasana on June 25, Rock the Park at Hart Park on June 27 and movie night at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on... more

Jun 22, 2015 9:35 PM Hear Me Out

Boris and Doris attended a number of events in Milwaukee, including performances of the Milwaukee Ballet’s Cinderella and The Book of Mormon, as well as the launch of the Shepherd Express’ new website design. more

May 26, 2015 9:10 PM Around MKE

Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more

May 19, 2015 9:23 PM This Week in Milwaukee

By “vintage dining” I don’t mean taking a chance on last week’s leftovers. Rather, thenext few weeks around Milwaukee hold a handful of culinary events, each of which bears an interesting relationship to the past. Bon appétit!The Brown Bottl.. more

May 19, 2015 3:35 PM Around MKE

On Friday, Oct. 31, check out the Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.) for Ghosts Under Glass, a not-too-spooky night of trick-or-treating, face painting, costume contests and crafts. This Domes fundraiser is only $8 for adults and $5 for you.. more

Oct 31, 2014 4:49 PM Around MKE

It’s here! The high holy day for the LGBT Community…HALLOWEEN! Whether your costume is a sexy sailor, sexy cowgirl, sexy cop, sexy stewardess or sexy corncob more

Oct 28, 2014 10:47 PM Sexpress

If you haven’t noticed, “Hear Me Out” has expanded to include articles by my amigo Paul Masterson. Now you can turn here for neighborly advice, events of interest to more

Oct 14, 2014 12:31 AM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

Kasanahas a number of specials and events going on during October culminating in aHalloween costume party sponsored by ShepherdExpress. Throughout the month, Wednesdays are rodizio pizza night with fourtypes of unlimited pizza, Thursdays and F.. more

Oct 9, 2014 10:14 PM Around MKE

Kasana is many things—a collective kitchen and caterer, a gallery, an event space and, most notably, a restaurant and bar. Owned by Chef Ana Docta, this Third Ward bistro is elegantly sophisticated and could be considered a place of great i... more

Aug 13, 2014 6:26 PM Dining Preview

Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more

Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Dining Preview

In recent years the belowground space at the busy corner of Broadway and Buffalo Street in the Third Ward has hosted a café, a bakery, a bistro and a taco restaurant, but its latest occupant must be its most ambitious yet. more

Feb 19, 2013 2:27 PM Dining Preview

Five artists—James Barany, Jill Casid, Stephen Hilyard, Chele Isaac and Sabine Gruffat—use fresh innovations to challenge the concept of “new” and “old” media in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s exhibit “New M more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For many aficionados, Rigoletto serves as the blueprint for what a great opera is all about. It appeals equally to the most patrician and plebeian tastes, yet remains firmly rooted in the sultry, ribald warmth of Verdi’s Italian homeland, m... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

“I’m very excited about the program we’ve put together for our first concert at the Wilson Center,” says Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster and violinist Frank Almond of his next performing event. It’s easy to see why more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

