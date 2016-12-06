RSS

Kassandra Novell

mercyisleundyingfire.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more

Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Album Reviews

localmusic_albumcover.jpg.jpe

Mercy Isle will celebrate their debut EP Friday, Oct. 30 at The Metal Grill in Cudahy. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:16 PM Local Music

Charles Addams never could have imagined the franchise he was creating when he first began sketching a tight-knit family of ghoulish eccentrics for The New Yorker. Since those earliest comics more

Sep 17, 2014 6:10 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES