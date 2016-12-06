RSS
Kassandra Novell
Mercy Isle: Undying Fire
Milwaukee metal’s power couple—bassist Chad Novell (Fibonacci Sequence) and his wife, vocalist Kassandra Novell (Orphonic Orchestra)—will no doubt make some noise beyond Wisconsin and even U.S. borders with Undying Fire, Mercy Isle’s full-l... more
Dec 6, 2016 2:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Mercy Isle Look Beyond Symphonic Metal
Mercy Isle will celebrate their debut EP Friday, Oct. 30 at The Metal Grill in Cudahy. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:16 PM Michael Popke Local Music
Addams Family Romance
Charles Addams never could have imagined the franchise he was creating when he first began sketching a tight-knit family of ghoulish eccentrics for The New Yorker. Since those earliest comics more
Sep 17, 2014 6:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Theater
