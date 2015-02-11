Katie Thompson

RSS

Soothing piano music can be heard on the way in. Somewhere in the background the soothing voice of Liz Mistele can be heard telling everyone that Big Brother is watching. There are cameras at the bar so casual and unassuming they might not even be.. more

Feb 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

1545114_10152221134371667_840680531_n.jpg.jpe

Woody Allen’s God is a weird, existential farce that playfully examines the nature of theater at its essence. Soulstice Theatre continues a well-selected season with a staging of the show that captures some of the wild and irreverent energy... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:25 PM Theater

blogimage19089.jpe

Angry Young Men Ltd. is a local troupe “of geeks, artisans, mad scientists and drinkin' buddies” who put on puppet comedy-variety shows. They brought friends to chat with Off the Cuff... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11222.jpe

Buoyed by ties to her mentor and rumored lover, the Notorious B.I.G., rapper Lil’ Kim built an early reputation for herself through spicy guest performances on R&B albums before dropping her 1996 debut, Hard Core . She remained a more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

