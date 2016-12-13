Keira Knightley
Will Smith Finds Time, Death and Love in ‘Collateral Beauty’
Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 1.19
Based on a true story, Everest sketches out the dangers of climbing the world’s tallest peak. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley and Josh Brolin.Reissued together on DVD, Robert Mugge’s Hawaiian Rainbow (1987) and Kumu Hula: Ke... more
Jan 19, 2016 4:21 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Imitation Game
Benedict Cumberbatch has become the go-to guy for socially maladroit geniuses. In The Imitation Game, the British actor who brought Sherlock Holmes and Julian Assange to life stars as Alan Turing, the mathematician whose foundational work i... more
Dec 30, 2014 9:35 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Jan. 16
In this latest entry in the found-footage horror genre, we learn that newlywed, Zach (Zach Gilford), is documenting his bride, Samantha’s (Allison Miller), unexpected pregnancy after a honeymoon night neither one can recall. Home movies of ... more
Jan 16, 2014 7:20 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Anna Karenina
Never at a loss for words, Tolstoy wrote massive novels on weighty subjects of love and war. Hollywood has always been tempted by his tomes and their prestige, but has fumbled in translating the Russian novelist to film more
Dec 5, 2012 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Most Dangerous Movie
John Kerr\'s scholarly, minutely researched account of the early years of psychoanalysis, concentrating on the collaboration between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung and their eventual break, has been made into a major motion picture starring Viggo .. more
Oct 25, 2011 12:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Never Let Me Go
Odd notes are struck in the key of somber from the start of Never Let Me Go and the mood never lifts. Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield star in this downbeat look at an alternate realityone in which most diseases have been cured .. more
Feb 4, 2011 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paleface
On "Pondering the Night Sky," for example, Paleface marvels at something as simp The Show Is on the Road ,CD Reviews more
Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Wendy and Lucy
Wendy and Lucy, a Kelly Reichardt film made on a budget almost as penny-wise as its cash-strapped protagonist, follows a girl and her dog in a worse-for-wear '88 Honda Accord as they trek from heartland Indiana through the Pacific Northwest... more
May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee