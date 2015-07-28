Keith Nelson
‘Current Tendencies’ at Haggerty Museum
Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:12 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Current Tendencies IV’ Presents Visual Artists in Visual Dialogue
“Current Tendencies” is an ongoing series of exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that showcase the work of established and emerging regional artists. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
What’s on Your Shelf?
Portrait Society Gallery is not a big space but it tends to happily sprawl. Its current configuration reaches out with tentacle arms into hallways and before you know it more
Jun 4, 2014 5:06 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
KEITH NELSON
High has met low many times over the last hundred years of art history, but rarely have the results been as pristine as more
Jun 4, 2013 9:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts