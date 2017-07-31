Kendrick Lamar
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Loyalty and DNA
How Giannis Antetokounmpo's wholesome tweet salvaged Bucks' fans dissipating sanity over a holiday weekend. more
Jul 31, 2017 2:56 PM Matthew Contaldi Milwaukee Bucks
Genesis Renji Toasts His Sometimes Home, Milwaukee
Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more
Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Kendrick Lamar w/ Schoolboy Q @ Marcus Amphitheater
Kendrick Lamar displayed his immense talent Wednesday night, though his hour set left many fans wanting more. more
Jul 2, 2015 9:00 AM Emily Feldmesser Concert Reviews
New Food and Drink Options at Summerfest 2015
Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more
Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
This Week in Milwaukee: June 25-July 1
Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Summerfest '68!
On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more
Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 20-26
GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more
Nov 18, 2014 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Schoolboy Q @ The Rave
,Concert Reviews more
Apr 18, 2014 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
IshDARR and the New Face of Conscious Rap
Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Flare The Floozy Invests in Mixtapes
The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more
Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kendrick Lamar and Odd Future Will Play the Rave this Fall
<p> Odd Future and Kendrick Lamar will each headline the Rave in September, the venue announced this morning. Odd Future hits the venue on Saturday, Sept. 15 as part of its Odd Future Camp Flog Gnaw Tour, while Lamar will play the venue a week lat.. more
Jul 18, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Eatery on Farwell’s Classic Style
Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
‘How to Wreck a Nice Beach’
In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Picnic
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, hosts a production of William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival of an athlet... more
Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee