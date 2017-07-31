RSS

Kendrick Lamar

How Giannis Antetokounmpo's wholesome tweet salvaged Bucks' fans dissipating sanity over a holiday weekend. more

Jul 31, 2017 2:56 PM Milwaukee Bucks

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more

Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Music Feature

Christian San Jose

Kendrick Lamar displayed his immense talent Wednesday night, though his hour set left many fans wanting more. more

Jul 2, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

 Summerfest opened earlier this week, and there's some newfood and drink options added to the mix of all your regular favorites. The mostnotable additions are new food vendors Milwaukee Ice Cream Company, Ward'sHouse of Prime and Vagabond. .. more

Jun 26, 2015 4:49 PM Brew City Booze

Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

On Tuesday, the Rolling Stones – perhaps the biggest (easilythe most expensive) act Summerfest has ever booked – will kick off this year’sevent at the Marcus Amphitheatre. While Summerfest is now synonymous with food,beer, cup-stacking,and mus.. more

Jun 22, 2015 5:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more

Nov 18, 2014 9:23 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Kiri Lin

Apr 18, 2014 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more

Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Music Feature

The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more

Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Local Music

<p> Odd Future and Kendrick Lamar will each headline the Rave in September, the venue announced this morning. Odd Future hits the venue on Saturday, Sept. 15 as part of its Odd Future Camp Flog Gnaw Tour, while Lamar will play the venue a week lat.. more

Jul 18, 2012 7:15 PM On Music

Nowadays outdoor dining in Milwaukee can hardly be considered a novelty. One of the true pioneers for dining al fresco was La Casita on Farwell Avenue. La Casita eventually closed, as did Sol Fire and Pepe’s Rockn’ Taco Shack in the same sp... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

In How to Wreck a Nice Beach: The Vocoder From World War II to Hip-Hop, The Machine Speaks (Stop Smiling Books), Dave Tompkins traces the fascinating history of this device from its use in guarding a secure phone line for Roosevelt and Chur... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in conjunction with the UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts, hosts a production of William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1953 drama Picnic, directed by C. Michael Wright. The play follows the arrival of an athlet... more

Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

