RSS

Kenilworth Building

uwmsprindances.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Dance

guitar_d.jpg.jpe

uwm.edu

There will bemuch to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) onSaturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students andundergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the.. more

Mar 28, 2016 3:41 PM Around MKE

safetylast_web.jpg.jpe

Safety Last

September is forcinephiles what December is for Christmas fanatics: a month of eageranticipation. Although perhaps a comparison with Chanukah is more appropriate.Whereas Christmas lasts but a day, the Milwaukee Film Festival – like Chanukah.. more

Sep 9, 2015 8:19 PM Around MKE

blogimage12632.jpe

Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of ’80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group H%uFFFDsker D%uFFFD, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock’... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES