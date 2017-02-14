Kenny Baldwin
‘Brick Through the Window’ Chronicles Milwaukee Punk Rock
The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Blaine Schultz Books
Milwaukee's Music Scene Remembers Starship Owner Kenny Baldwin
As a business model, opening a punk venue in amarket like Milwaukee in the early ’80s was hardly a slam dunk, but that didn’tstop Kenny Baldwin from converting his father’s downtown disco, StarshipEncounters, into a club called The Starship. Th.. more
Sep 21, 2015 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Evolution of the Piano Trio
The piano trio genre originated in the “trio sonata” of the Baroque Era (mid-17th to mid-18th centuries), where a solo instrument (usually the violin) dominated the proceedings, supported by keyboards (harpsichord, for the most part) and a ... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music