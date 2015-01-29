Kenosha Casino

RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's half hour of observations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the influx of good news the city has received this month. From the progress on the streetcar, to Gov. .. more

Jan 29, 2015 5:40 PM On Music

This just in: Scott Walker has rejected the Menomonee Nation's proposal to build a casino in Kenosha. Not surprisingly, he's blaming the compacts negotiated with then-Gov. Jim Doyle. Here's the official statement:Governor Scott Walker Announces No.. more

Jan 23, 2015 4:54 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more

Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Taking Liberties

This weekend is Milwaukee PrideFest. That, coupled with Marquette’s recent decision to rescind its offer of employment to a lesbian professor, has many people in our city thinking about issues related to sexual orientation. Because I was re... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

The smart, accessible sketch comedy group Broadminded takes quite a few chances with its latest show, Science & Surplus. The program from the all-female comedy troupe covers the history of life on Earth, creationism, “intelligent design” an... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

