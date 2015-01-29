Kenosha Casino
This Week on The Disclaimer: Everything's Coming Up Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's half hour of observations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the influx of good news the city has received this month. From the progress on the streetcar, to Gov. .. more
Jan 29, 2015 5:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
BREAKING: Walker Rejects Kenosha Casino
This just in: Scott Walker has rejected the Menomonee Nation's proposal to build a casino in Kenosha. Not surprisingly, he's blaming the compacts negotiated with then-Gov. Jim Doyle. Here's the official statement:Governor Scott Walker Announces No.. more
Jan 23, 2015 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 5 Comments
Walker’s All-You-Can-Grab Campaign Cash
For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more
Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Bi Any Other Name
This weekend is Milwaukee PrideFest. That, coupled with Marquette’s recent decision to rescind its offer of employment to a lesbian professor, has many people in our city thinking about issues related to sexual orientation. Because I was re... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Broadminded’s ‘Science & Surplus’ Provides Clever Comedy
The smart, accessible sketch comedy group Broadminded takes quite a few chances with its latest show, Science & Surplus. The program from the all-female comedy troupe covers the history of life on Earth, creationism, “intelligent design” an... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater