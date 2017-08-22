RSS

Kenosha Public Museum

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

Suppose you develop an appetite for arts and an urge to step out this fall—where do you go? Though Racine and Kenosha tend to get written off as stops en route to Chicago, a look at their fall arts season forces a reassessment of their stat... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:46 PM A&E Feature

Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

You can climb aboard a shiny orange, maroon, green, red or yellow streetcar in Downtown Kenosha and, for just a dollar, take a trip back in time. But don’t be fooled: the city’s modest fleet of 63-year-old streetcars is more than a nostalgi... more

Jun 10, 2014 9:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The sexy-fication of Halloween was the final nail in the coffin: our late October holiday no longer bears a substantial relationship to its origin as Western Christianity’s celebration of the dearly departed, saints and martyrs. But Hallowe... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:54 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design (273 E. Erie St.) is celebrating its twentieth birthday. It may be another year before the gallery can legally break out the champagne, but that is no r... more

Oct 9, 2013 5:21 PM Visual Arts

