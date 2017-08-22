Kenosha Public Museum
'Romano Johnson: The Glitterati' at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Cartoons to Clothing
Suppose you develop an appetite for arts and an urge to step out this fall—where do you go? Though Racine and Kenosha tend to get written off as stops en route to Chicago, a look at their fall arts season forces a reassessment of their stat... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:46 PM Tyler Friedman A&E Feature
Kenosha Celebrates the Centennial of Orson Welles
Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film Reviews 1 Comments
Back to the (Sustainable) Future
You can climb aboard a shiny orange, maroon, green, red or yellow streetcar in Downtown Kenosha and, for just a dollar, take a trip back in time. But don’t be fooled: the city’s modest fleet of 63-year-old streetcars is more than a nostalgi... more
Jun 10, 2014 9:39 PM Joe Crawford Mrazek A&E Feature 1 Comments
Milwaukee Celebrates the Day of the Dead
The sexy-fication of Halloween was the final nail in the coffin: our late October holiday no longer bears a substantial relationship to its origin as Western Christianity’s celebration of the dearly departed, saints and martyrs. But Hallowe... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:54 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Happy Birthday Brooks Stevens
The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design (273 E. Erie St.) is celebrating its twentieth birthday. It may be another year before the gallery can legally break out the champagne, but that is no r... more
Oct 9, 2013 5:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts