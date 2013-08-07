Kettle Moraine
The Comforts of Home
A stay at a bed and breakfast can inspire romance, encourage new friendships and engender a feeling of comfort. Typically, a B&B is a private residence with 10 or more
Aug 7, 2013 12:47 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Why Art Thrives in Hartford
Large cities naturally serve as a destination for the arts. Theaters, galleries, music and art classes can be found easily in Milwaukee or Chicago. But don’t count out smaller towns, like Hartford, Wis. Hartford, 40 minutes more
Nov 14, 2012 2:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk to Headline UWM's PantherFest
Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more
Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Delafield Brewhaus)
Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite fr,Dining Out more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sketch 22 Episode 4
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Maps & Atlases Join July 4th PBR Bill
Another performer has been revealed for the free, Pabst-sponsored Red, White and Blue Ribbon concert on July 4 outside of Burnhearts: Chicago's damn delightful indie-rock group Maps & Atlases, whose summertime guitar-pop recalls Vampire Weekend,.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
U2 Zoo
Even those who normally have zero tolerance for cover bands have a soft spot for U2 Zoo, a local group that does a might impressive job recreating the experience of a U2 concert (it helps that their singer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gossamer
First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee