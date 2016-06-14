Kevin James
This Week in Milwaukee June 16-22
Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: 'Paul Blart 2'
Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more
'Little Boy'
A film that ultimately belongs to the Christian faith films genre, 'Little Boy' was executive produced by Roma Downey from 'Touched by an Angel' and her husband Mark Burnett. more
'Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2'
Paul Blart (Kevin James) is still a mall security guard and single dad looking for love when he takes his teenage daughter (Raini Rodriguez) to Vegas for a security officers’ convention. more
MPTV’s ‘Cooking Raw’
Last weekend Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) debuted “Cooking Raw,” a new eight-part cooking series that offers plenty of creative alternatives to standing in front of a hot stove to cook a meal this summer. Mother-daughter duo Caroline ... more
Brewers officially make CC an offer
Buried at the bottom of this blog post about pitching coach Mike Maddux departing for Texas is the news that the Brewers officially made their offer to CC Sabathia this weekend."Melvin also confirmed that the Brewers made a formal contract offer o.. more
Gary Valentine
Remember that guy on “King of Queens” who looked suspiciously like Kevin Jame I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Today in Milwaukee more
