Kevin James

Polish Fest, Asia Fest, the Lakefront Festival of Art and several musicians and musical groups look to make the most of another prime summer weekend in Milwaukee. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more

Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Around MKE

A film that ultimately belongs to the Christian faith films genre, 'Little Boy' was executive produced by Roma Downey from 'Touched by an Angel' and her husband Mark Burnett. more

Apr 23, 2015 3:00 PM Film Clips

Paul Blart (Kevin James) is still a mall security guard and single dad looking for love when he takes his teenage daughter (Raini Rodriguez) to Vegas for a security officers’ convention. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:05 PM Film Clips

Last weekend Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) debuted “Cooking Raw,” a new eight-part cooking series that offers plenty of creative alternatives to standing in front of a hot stove to cook a meal this summer. Mother-daughter duo Caroline ... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Buried at the bottom of this blog post about pitching coach Mike Maddux departing for Texas is the news that the Brewers officially made their offer to CC Sabathia this weekend."Melvin also confirmed that the Brewers made a formal contract offer o.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Remember that guy on "King of Queens" who looked suspiciously like Kevin James?

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

