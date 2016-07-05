Kevin Kennedy
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Don’t Allow the GAB to Become Partisan
Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more
Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Implementing Voter ID in Seven Weeks Is Impossible, Opponents Say
Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gwen Moore: Stop Implementing ‘Pernicious’ Voter ID Law
Sep 16, 2014 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
GOP Tries to Inject More Politics Into Election Day
In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin’s elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties more
Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
