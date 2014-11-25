Kid Millions
Sounds of Time Dial Up the Funk
For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee's one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio...
Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Sonny Knight & The Lakers To Headline Radio Milwaukee's Halloween Bash
One of the more satisfying musical trends of the last 10 years or so has been the renewed interest in veteran soul artists who never found the fame they deserved the first time around. Sonny Knight is one of the many singers who has been enjoying ..
Sep 2, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound @ Hotel Foster
The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the
Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Work In Progress--A New Indie Play In March
It was really quite cool to run across this one from a strange angle on Facebook. No official press release on it, but it sounds interesting.Work In Progress is a new play be Ben Parman about a nonprofit temp agency that looks to find work for..
Feb 11, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Love and Death and Woody Allen
Atfirst glance, the latest Woody Allen films released on Blu-ray, Sleeper (1973)and Hannah and her Sisters (1986), represent entirely different aspects of thewriter-director's work. Sleeper is a sci-fi spoof and Hannah is like a Chek..
Jan 25, 2013 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Download the Magnificently Funky New Kid Millions Single, "Lift Off"
It's been a while since we've heard anything new from Kid Millions, the old-school-minded Milwaukee rapper who delivered one of the city's all-time summer party jams with his 2009 local hit "Victim to the Beat." He follows in the footsteps of that..
Jan 10, 2013 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Def Harmonic w/ The Rusty P's, Kid Millions, DJ Deadbeat and A-Biz
Years before Kanye West was sampling Tears for Fears or Kid Cudi was recording tripped-out, psychedelic rap, Milwaukee's Def Harmonic was weaving spaced-out...
Nov 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Backing Into Forward’ With Humor and Chutzpah
To hear Jules Feiffer tell it, he all but had to be talked into writing Backing Into Forward (Talese/Doubleday), one of the most entertaining memoirs you're likely to read this (or any other) year. The prizewinning cartoonist and playwright...
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Schumacher Books
Radio Milwaukee Announces Award Winners
Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announced this afternoon the winners of its annual Milwaukee Music Awards. Unlike last year, when the burgeoning soul revival band Kings Go Forth dominated the awards, winning five categories, this year's awards were much more..
Feb 25, 2010 11:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Def Harmonic, Kid Millions, Kid Cut Up & DJ Deadbeat
At the middle of the decade, Def Harmonic's abstract, funky acid-rap was some of the most exciting music coming out of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene, but the group dissolved before it had a chance to make much of an impression outside of the ...
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Ireland'sThe Cranberries rode the 1990s alternative boom well, with singles likethe 1993 ballad "Linger" and 1994's far-grungier "Zombie" becomingnear-ubiquitous rock radio staples. Like many of their contemporari,This
Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Seven Hills Winery
What? You thought I'd turn them down? Seven Hills native operation focuses largely on the major Bordeaux varietals --Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot especially -- but they've also included someother interesting blends and varietals. Winemake,T...
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
August 27 - September 2
Aug 27 - Sep 2
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Kid Millions Video - "Victim to the Beat"
The video for Kid Millions' "Victim to the Beat" could easily to edited down into a 30 second commercial for Visit Milwaukee, given how attractively it spotlights the city's landmarks, independent businesses and young, new class of downtown loft d..
Aug 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Rapper Panic Tells His Story
"Laugh all you want, but you can't deny that album was hot back in the day," Pan Ready to Die
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World
The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, "Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World," culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubo,Today in Milwaukee
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Etiquette
In part because of the greater garage-rock revival of the time, The Etiquette became one o Ages
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Return of Def Harmonic
Def Harmonic was one of the bright spots in the mid-2000s Milwaukee hip-hop scene, during a time when the scene was a bit less vibrant and hopeful than it is today, but the group slowed down as the decade progressed and faded away by 2007 as membe..
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music