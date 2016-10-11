RSS

To Kill A Mockingbird

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more

Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13393992_10154123240816280_1780943964484548578_n.jpg.jpe

To Kill A Mockingbird continues to be one of the most resonant dramas to come out of the 20th century. It’s a simple story with deep connections to an intense complexity. The 1960 novel gets brought to the stage once more this coming fall as  Wauk.. more

Jul 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

blogimage17944.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's <i>To Kill a Mockingbird</i>. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilli more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17935.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's <i>To Kill a Mockingbird</i>. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilli more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17908.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee... more

Mar 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17751.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of... more

Feb 19, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17739.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee... more

Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17728.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17706.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's <i>To Kill a Mockingbird</i>. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilli more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17658.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage17646.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more

Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Theater

This Christmas starting at 8pm, the Wherehouse and Hot Water (818 S. Water St.) are hosting a "Naughty & Nice" Christmas Party. Any and all women that wear a red dress will earn free admittance to the party. There will be a special appearan... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12905.jpe

After inauspicious beginnings as a soft-alternative band that regularly contributed their music to the sci-fi program “Smallville,” the trio Lifehouse broke through to the masses big time in 2005 with the inescapable mega-hit ballad more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7907.jpe

Kue’sBangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that stripmall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thaiestablishment exudes as much class as it does variety in ,Dining Out more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES