To Kill A Mockingbird
Atticus in Waukesha
Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more
Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marquette Theatre’s Hopeful ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
To Kill a Mockingbird
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's <i>To Kill a Mockingbird</i>. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilli more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Act's 'Vigil' Finds Comic Balance
Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall's 'Sisters Rosensweig' Filled to the Brim
The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dissection of a moment: Opening night with the Rep
A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more
Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
