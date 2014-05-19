RSS

Kill The Rich! Kill The Poor!

ghostbustersmen.jpg.jpe

The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more

May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

grand avenue mall.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more

May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

sylvan esso.jpg.jpe

Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Possibly best-known as the author of Doubt, John Patrick Shanley continues to produce interesting contemporary dramas. The latest to make it to production in Milwaukee is Shanley’s Storefront Church, the midwest premiere of which will be staged by.. more

Apr 26, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

beer pints.jpg.jpe

Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more

Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Around MKE

Honestly, tall people CAN do comedy. I know it sounds strange, but I’ve seen it happen. I’ve seen tall people be funny. And not just like . . . John Cleese or whatever. Most people dismiss the grainy video footage as having been doctored in some .. more

Apr 24, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

kse01.jpg.jpe

"For years I said if I could only find a comfortablechair I would rival Mozart," wrote twentieth century composer MortonFeldman. While most would not insist on such grandiose results, it is easy tocommiserate with Feldman: the success of a crea.. more

Apr 21, 2014 6:38 PM Visual Arts

1393717_10151779657765967_2020406705_n.jpg.jpe

Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more

Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

blogimage10294.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10287.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10253.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10225.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10220.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled Kill the more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10217.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled Kill the more

Mar 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10209.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Threatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled Kill the more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES