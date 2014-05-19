Kill The Rich! Kill The Poor!
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Will Screen American Hustle, Caddyshack and Ghostbusters This Year
The Point Fish Fry & A Flick free movie series at Discovery World has revealed its 2014 schedule, and as usual it includes a mix of cult favorites and relatively new releases. Here's the complete lineup:July 18 – American HustleAug. 1 – Caddyshack.. more
May 19, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Who Wants to Buy the Shops of Grand Avenue?
Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more
May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Stream Sylvan Esso's Lovable Self-Titled Debut
Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Midwest Premiere of Shanley’s STOREFRONT CHURCH
Possibly best-known as the author of Doubt, John Patrick Shanley continues to produce interesting contemporary dramas. The latest to make it to production in Milwaukee is Shanley’s Storefront Church, the midwest premiere of which will be staged by.. more
Apr 26, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Riverwest's Milwaukee Beer Bistro Puts the Spotlight on Beer
Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more
Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Comedy Isn’t Just For Short People
Honestly, tall people CAN do comedy. I know it sounds strange, but I’ve seen it happen. I’ve seen tall people be funny. And not just like . . . John Cleese or whatever. Most people dismiss the grainy video footage as having been doctored in some .. more
Apr 24, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Space and Creation: Kenilworth's 2014 Open Studio
"For years I said if I could only find a comfortablechair I would rival Mozart," wrote twentieth century composer MortonFeldman. While most would not insist on such grandiose results, it is easy tocommiserate with Feldman: the success of a crea.. more
Apr 21, 2014 6:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners
Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more
Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
