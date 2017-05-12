RSS
Killswitch Engage
Eric Thames is Way into Metal
One of the reasons Brewers fans have taken so quickly to Eric Thames—aside, of course, from his historical April, his ridiculous production, his movie-caliber redemption story, incredible beard, genial personality and all that—is that he genuinely.. more
May 12, 2017 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Killswitch Engage
Boston metal favorites Killswitch Engage never met a style of vocals they didn’t like. Graveyard growls? They’re all about them. Axl Rose wails? Sure. Caustic screams? Yup. Lofty melodic crooni,Today in Milwaukee more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!