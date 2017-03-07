RSS

King Kong

kongskullisland.jpg.jpe

Rebooting the King Kong franchise, Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts designed a simple, effective, 100-foot gorilla for Kong: Skull Island. Here, he is the lonely last of his kind, fighting to retain dominance over his domain. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:29 PM Film Clips

ae.jpg.jpe

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

blogimage3443.jpe

   Hair metal is viewed in many ways: Reverence, distaste, obsession, incredulit 13 Ghosts, ,Local Music more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES