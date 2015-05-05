The King Of Pop
Andy Warhol Looks A Scream: Alchemist Stages History As Art with 'The King of Pop'
Alchemist Theatre explores an interpretation of the life of Andy Warhol in The King of Pop. The comedic drama explores Warhol from the dawn of The Factory through to the end of its prominence in a remarkably tight, little presentation that include.. more
May 5, 2015 1:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Warhol is coming to the Alchemist
Andy Warhol’s art doesn’t seem nearly as interesting to me as the man himself and various details about who he was as an artist. I love that William S. Burroughs and David Bowie had a conversation about him that’s a matter of public record. Burrou.. more
Apr 30, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Under Lock and Key: Male Chastity Devices
Lately, we’ve noticed an increasing interest in male chastity devices at the Tool Shed. These are devices that restrict access to the male genitals, thus preventing masturbation, sexual intercourse and/or orgasm, or causing pain if an erect... more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Another Helping of Goodnight Loving
Milwaukee’s Goodnight Loving christened their new record, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club, with a title that they’ll probably have to explain quite a bit on the road. Supper clubs, for those who don’t dine out much in northern Wisconsin more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music