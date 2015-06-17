Kings Of Leon
2015 Summerfest Guide
Here's our day-by-day rundown of Summerfest's 2015 lineup, from The Rolling Stones to Neil Young. more
Jun 17, 2015 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
All Time Creepers: Seven Creepy Songs Swept Under the Rug
Latelast year, when Hannibal Buress brought Bill Cosby’s long-neglected predatorypast to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness, he turned a paragon of theAmerican Dream into a mere palimpsest. And we were all forced to confront theugline.. more
May 14, 2015 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Eagle Trace’s Brotherly Alt-Rock
Eagle Trace are the first to admit their band lineup isn’t the most conventional. The group is made up of four brothers, Mitch, Max, Cass and Jackson Borgardt, and one unrelated guitarist, Broderick Coning. As Jackson explains, being in a ... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kings of Leon Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
An outfit of religiously raised brothers turned sex-obsessed rock stars, Nashville's Kings of Leon will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 25, the festival announced today. It'll be the bearded alt-rock band's first Milwau.. more
Feb 26, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Auditions for AIDA
Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more
Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kelly Clarkson's Riverside Date Canceled
Kelly Clarkson\'s just-announced Feb. 28 concert at the Riverside Theater has been canceled before tickets even went on sale. In an announcement this morning, the venue cited "scheduling conflicts" for the cancellation, and apologized for "any inc.. more
Nov 17, 2011 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Kings of Leon, Zach Hill, Bob Dylan, Shakira
Oct 19, 2010 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Ben Stiller slips into the skin of Roger Greenberg, an unhappy, underachieving, defensive 40-year-old confronting what might have been, and what might still be possible. Greenberg once walked away from success, leaving behind a record label... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Neil Davis w/ Steve Peplin
Guitarists Neil Davis and Steve Peplin are two of the most prolific players in the Milwaukee jazz scene, between their many other side commitments playing regular gigs together at the Jazz Estate and the Hi Hat, where they perform every more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: Broken Social Scene, New Pornographers, Hold Steady
A busy Tuesday at the record store this week is capped by strong releases from two of Canada's preeminent indie-rock collectives, Broken Social Scene and The New Pornographers. Broken Social Scene's Forgiveness Rock Record is t.. more
May 3, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
September 24 - September 30
%uFFFD Friday, Sept. 25%uFFFD Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lollapalooza @ Grant Park, Chicago
Yet in spite of the dearth of star power-not to mention an unforgiving weather forecast of rain on Friday followed by brutal heat, humidity and sun on Saturday and Sunday-Lollapalooza sold out for the second time since planting itself in Ch... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
More Than Dessert
Happy hour comes in the morning at Le Cakery, a charming bakery and caf%uFFFD in the village of Elm Grove. When Hakan Hare purchased the business last year, he found the prevailing thought to be that Le Caker,None more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments
The Borg Ward Hypernation Fest
It’s not cheap keeping a local venue up to code, especially during the winter, when heating bills can be nearly crippling. That’s why a quartet of local rock bands—as well at the outsider ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radio Milwaukee's Top 100 Songs of 2008
Radio Milwaukee posted yesterday its long-teased, listener-voted list of the top 100 songs of 2008, and save for a handful of oddities and the inevitable exclusions (the station is biased against anything too heavy, hip-hop, punk or otherwise), it.. more
Jan 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
River Rhythms
The weekly, Wednesday-night concert series River Rhythms continues tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Pere Marquette Park. Tonight’s performer is Steve Cohen, a blues harmonica player who networks with s,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments