RSS

Kink

phox_band_conan.jpg.jpe

The Madison-area indie-pop band Phox were, along with Sylvan Esso and Field Report, one of three bands with Wisconsin ties to widely charm critics with new albums on Partisan Records this year. The group is about to embark on a tour with The Head .. more

Nov 5, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

I am pretty curious about all things sexual. I am a male. I have only been with girls, but I’m pretty curious about being bi. I’m also curious about all sorts of kinky stuff with girls. I know this is extremely vague…but what kind of more

Jan 2, 2014 9:25 PM Sexpress

This month, I was given the opportunity to see a production of Venus in Fur at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and participate in a talkback after the performance with the actors and artistic director. The show runs until Nov. 3, and you sh... more

Oct 23, 2013 2:40 PM Sexpress

The prolific erotica writer and editor Rachel Kramer Bussel recently kicked off her virtual book tour for Best Sex Writing 2013: The State of Today’s Sexual Culture. A virtual book tour is one where different columnists more

May 8, 2013 1:36 PM Sexpress

Do you recommend any particular books for a young, married couple with fizzling bedroom sparks? I've been reading Fifty Shades and some of it sounds fun/worth trying. We just don't know how to try! Who knew spanking had a technique!? We a... more

Sep 14, 2012 11:52 AM Sexpress

Last week, one of the Tool Shed’s suppliers called us to say that they had picked up a new line of kinky gear we had suggested they carry. The supplier had seen this gear at a recent trade show. “The booth was mobbed. Kink is in!” she pr more

May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES