Kink
Watch Phox Play "1936" on "Conan"
The Madison-area indie-pop band Phox were, along with Sylvan Esso and Field Report, one of three bands with Wisconsin ties to widely charm critics with new albums on Partisan Records this year. The group is about to embark on a tour with The Head .. more
Nov 5, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Help for the "Curious-Sexual"
I am pretty curious about all things sexual. I am a male. I have only been with girls, but I’m pretty curious about being bi. I’m also curious about all sorts of kinky stuff with girls. I know this is extremely vague…but what kind of more
Jan 2, 2014 9:25 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
'Venus in Fur' and 'Fifty Shades'
This month, I was given the opportunity to see a production of Venus in Fur at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and participate in a talkback after the performance with the actors and artistic director. The show runs until Nov. 3, and you sh... more
Oct 23, 2013 2:40 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Virtual Book Tour: Best Sex Writing 2013
The prolific erotica writer and editor Rachel Kramer Bussel recently kicked off her virtual book tour for Best Sex Writing 2013: The State of Today’s Sexual Culture. A virtual book tour is one where different columnists more
May 8, 2013 1:36 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Banishing Boredom in the Bedroom
Do you recommend any particular books for a young, married couple with fizzling bedroom sparks? I've been reading Fifty Shades and some of it sounds fun/worth trying. We just don't know how to try! Who knew spanking had a technique!? We a... more
Sep 14, 2012 11:52 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Is Kink ‘In’?
Last week, one of the Tool Shed’s suppliers called us to say that they had picked up a new line of kinky gear we had suggested they carry. The supplier had seen this gear at a recent trade show. “The booth was mobbed. Kink is in!” she pr more
May 13, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress