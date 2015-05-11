RSS

Kinnickinnic Avenue

onmusic_revel.jpg.jpe

Bay View claims ones of the largest and most eclectic barscenes in Milwaukee, with at least half a dozen great beer bars; countless comfydive bars and corner taps; several destination cocktail lounges; a prime punkvenue; a hidden, Jimmy Buffett.. more

May 11, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

kk.jpg.jpe

Tensions rose last week as the Kinnickinnic Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) #44 approved a $350,000 plan to revitalize Bay View’s main commercial more

Jun 18, 2013 10:55 PM News Features

blogimage11607.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5097.jpe

Few music scenes put more pressure on themselves than the D.C. punk and post-hardcore scene. For decades, the scene evolved frantically, as if driven by internal competition, with bands pushing themselves to the limits on each new album, searching.. more

Mar 26, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

blogimage5097.jpe

Though artist Richard Haas is best known for his large trompe l'oeil murals grafting the unsightly wounds of postwar expansion in cities like New York and Chicago, it's his prints that serve as a bedrock fo,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES