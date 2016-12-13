Kissmas Bash
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 15-21
Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The KISSmas Bash w/ Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor @ The Rave
Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more
Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Fall Out Boy Will Headline 103.7's KISSmas Bash at The Rave
Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more
Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Welcome, You Bum
Thorntontopped the list of applicants in a nationwide search conducted by aprofessional MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments