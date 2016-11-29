RSS

Klezmer

albumreview_nuhavenkapelye.jpg.jpe

Active in the klezmer revival for two decades, The Nu Haven Kapelye has finally released its first album. The really big band (sometimes numbering up to 35 players) from Connecticut performs traditional songs along with numbers of more rece... more

Nov 29, 2016 3:01 PM Album Reviews

albumreview_naftulesdream.jpg.jpe

On Blood, Naftule’s Dream’s first album since 2002, the band reworks klezmer modes and melodies into avant-garde cacophony with astute soloing, group improvisation, and an abstraction of Eastern European rhythms intended for dance into the ... more

May 17, 2016 2:28 PM Album Reviews

albumreviewbiggalute.gif

Klezmer, Baroque and tango are all at home on the eponymous debut by Big Galut(e). The group is comprised of classically trained musicians intensely absorbed in the Jewish tradition. more

Sep 29, 2015 6:31 PM Album Reviews

On their fourth album, New York’s Golem plays up the Yiddishkeit in a set of original songs echoing that wild klezmer spirit in hard-driving, contemporary formats. Lyrics are often a humorous (occasionally darkly so) take on the Jewish expe... more

May 9, 2014 9:57 PM Album Reviews

The Yugoslavian Communist regime of Marshal Tito can be faulted for many things, but according to the jacket notes of Stand Up, People, Tito deserves credit for tolerance and support for his country's much-persecuted Gypsies more

May 30, 2013 1:47 AM Album Reviews

orient.jpg.jpe

Heard on Orient Noir are cultural currents that have spilled over the boundaries of language and the artificial borders of nations in the Near East. A compilation of tracks from Marseille’s Arab diaspora and Serbia, from the... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19304.jpe

If Madisonia were a country, it would lie somewhere in the Balkans, maybe east of the Carpathians—judging by Reptile Palace Orchestra's CD. On Songs and Dances, the longtime... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage18876.jpe

The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES