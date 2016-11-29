Klezmer
Nu Haven Kapelye: What’s Nu?
Active in the klezmer revival for two decades, The Nu Haven Kapelye has finally released its first album. The really big band (sometimes numbering up to 35 players) from Connecticut performs traditional songs along with numbers of more rece... more
Nov 29, 2016 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Naftule’s: Dream Blood
On Blood, Naftule’s Dream’s first album since 2002, the band reworks klezmer modes and melodies into avant-garde cacophony with astute soloing, group improvisation, and an abstraction of Eastern European rhythms intended for dance into the ... more
May 17, 2016 2:28 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Big Galut(e): Big Galut(e)
Klezmer, Baroque and tango are all at home on the eponymous debut by Big Galut(e). The group is comprised of classically trained musicians intensely absorbed in the Jewish tradition. more
Sep 29, 2015 6:31 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Golem: Tanz (Corasón Digital)
On their fourth album, New York’s Golem plays up the Yiddishkeit in a set of original songs echoing that wild klezmer spirit in hard-driving, contemporary formats. Lyrics are often a humorous (occasionally darkly so) take on the Jewish expe... more
May 9, 2014 9:57 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Stand Up, People: Gypsy Pop Songs from Tito's Yugoslavia 1964-1980 (Vlax Records)
The Yugoslavian Communist regime of Marshal Tito can be faulted for many things, but according to the jacket notes of Stand Up, People, Tito deserves credit for tolerance and support for his country's much-persecuted Gypsies more
May 30, 2013 1:47 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
Heard on Orient Noir are cultural currents that have spilled over the boundaries of language and the artificial borders of nations in the Near East. A compilation of tracks from Marseille’s Arab diaspora and Serbia, from the... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Reptile Palace Orchestra
If Madisonia were a country, it would lie somewhere in the Balkans, maybe east of the Carpathians—judging by Reptile Palace Orchestra's CD. On Songs and Dances, the longtime... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Kabbalah
The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews