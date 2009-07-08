RSS

Knit

blogimage3961.jpe

As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Another upcoming production that I haven’t had the time to make much fuss about is Off The Wall’s upcoming staging of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd. This one has something of an odd history with me personally. Somewhere in Junior Hi.. more

Jul 7, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Looking ahead at the upcoming weekend, I can’t help but notice that I seem to have overlooked much mention of Pink Banana’s new showa production of the 1992 drama Someone Who'll Watch Over Me by Irish playwright Frank McGinnis. . . in the rush of .. more

Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Chicago will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSunday, N,Sponsored Events more

Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage3957.jpe

The Brewers continue to battle the Philadelphia Phillies today after successfully avoiding elimination at Miller Park yesterday. Winning today's game will send our hometown heroes back to Philadelphia on Tu,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3959.jpe

It's 9 o'clock in the morning. Nobody else in the park accept a few reporters and vendors. The hum of the air systems, a guy mopping the top of the dugout emblazoned with a huge logo for the NLDS. A few ,Sports more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES