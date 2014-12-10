All Those I Know
Coming of Age in ‘Brewster’
Mark Slouka’s new book entitled Brewster, for the upstate New York town where it takes place, is a memorable coming-of-age story of an unlikely high school friendship. A live reading by three collaborative artists—poets Anna Vitale, Amarant... more
Dec 10, 2014 10:09 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Future w/ Rico Love @ The Rave
It almost didn’t matter how Future was rapping, nor what he was rapping about, at The Rave Friday. A tall, commanding presence with a shock of dyed cornrows bunched like a blonde volcano exploding,Concert Reviews more
May 26, 2014 11:06 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Watch Rico Love Perform With a Lot of Milwaukee Talent on "Arsenio"
For years Grammy-winning Milwaukee native Rico Love was a mostly behind the scenes player in the urban music scene, writing and producing big hits for stars like Usher, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Chris Brown in between recording his own projects. .. more
Feb 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Elikeh
Washington, D.C., has long had a funky live music scene, and Afropop has its place in the mix. Togolese expatriate Massama Dogo leads D.C.'s Elikeh with help from Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure and Dark Star Orchestra guitarist John Kad... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Eric & Magill Raise Money for Vinyl Pressing
Since they posted it for free streaming on their Bandcamp page last fall, the only way to hear Ryan Weber and Eric Osterman's album as Eric & Magill, All Those I know, has been online. Now the two have launched a Kickstarter fund-raising campaign .. more
Jan 31, 2011 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tripoli Shrine Circus
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does multiple performances at... more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UMG Forms Milwaukee Rap Coalition
Prophetic didn't actually expect to hear back from Pharrell Williams after he ran into him The Leak ,Music Feature more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments