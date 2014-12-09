RSS

Koch

Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Taking Liberties 56 Comments

The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more

Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more

Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM News Features 40 Comments

Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more

Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso 18 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more

Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Expresso

In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more

Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM News Features

We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more

Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Taking Liberties

As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more

Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM News Features

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a high-rolling Alabama donor’s challenge to the federal limits on campaign donations to federal candidates. more

Oct 16, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more

May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Taking Liberties

It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more

Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM News Features

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

And it’s a wrap. After weeks of stalling, illegal maneuvers in the state Legislature, flat-out lies from the governor and his allies and near-historic numbers of protesters, Wisconsin Republicans stripped the middle class of their rights. Tha.. more

Mar 10, 2011 10:14 PM Daily Dose

Mar 10, 2011 8:06 PM Daily Dose

Feb 23, 2011 9:15 PM Daily Dose

If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more

Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Daily Dose

Guess those tea parties pay off. According to the latest campaign finance reports, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker accepted $15,000 in PAC money from Koch Industries. Koch, as you know, has funded a mas.. more

Sep 7, 2010 7:25 PM Daily Dose

