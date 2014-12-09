Koch
Republican Serial Killers on the Loose
Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 56 Comments
Is It Plagiarism? Or Is It Working?
The latest attack onDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke as a plagiarist is so absurd Ihesitate to write about it. What’s so ridiculous and hypocritical is that ScottWalker and his allegedly independent supporters copy each other all t.. more
Sep 23, 2014 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is Drowning in Corruption
No one knows for certain who discovered water, but we can be pretty sure it wasn’t a fish. When you’re completely immersed in something, it can be impossible to see it more
Aug 27, 2014 1:59 AM Joel McNally News Features 40 Comments
The Buying of Walker’s Wisconsin
Recently unsealed John Doe court documents shed light on what prosecutors call a “criminal scheme” in which Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied dark-money more
Jul 2, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 18 Comments
Scott Walker’s National Fundraising Spree Continues
Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more
Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: New John Doe 2 Ruling Lacks Common Sense
In a ruling Friday by retired Appeals Court Judge Gregory Peterson, subpoenas issued in the new John Doe investigation to some conservative groups that supported Gov. Scott Walker and other more
Jan 17, 2014 3:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Walker Is Responsible for the State's Economic Disaster
We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more
Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: John Doe 2’s Focus on Big Money
As the Shepherd was the first to report, the Wisconsin Club for Growth—whose longtime spokesman, R.J. Johnson, was a top political advisor to Walker and is more
Dec 15, 2013 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Campaign Contribution Limits Challenged
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a high-rolling Alabama donor’s challenge to the federal limits on campaign donations to federal candidates. more
Oct 16, 2013 1:38 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Extreme Corruption
Anyone who thought Republican Gov. Scott Walker was going to rest on his right-wing extremist laurels after destroying decades of collective bargaining rights in Wisconsin more
May 29, 2013 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Right-Wing ALEC Playbook Is Crippling Wisconsin’s Economy
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more
Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
How the Wisconsin Legislature Was Bought
In the weeks since the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the public has learned more about the highly secretive... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
GOP Just Stuck a Fork in the Middle Class
And it’s a wrap. After weeks of stalling, illegal maneuvers in the state Legislature, flat-out lies from the governor and his allies and near-historic numbers of protesters, Wisconsin Republicans stripped the middle class of their rights. Tha.. more
Mar 10, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Letter to AG Holder: Investigate Scott Walker
Mar 10, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker Asked “Koch” for Message Help
Feb 23, 2011 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker’s Koch-ed-Out Call
If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more
Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Tea Party Backers Koch Industries Donated $15,000 to Scott Walker
Guess those tea parties pay off. According to the latest campaign finance reports, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker accepted $15,000 in PAC money from Koch Industries. Koch, as you know, has funded a mas.. more
Sep 7, 2010 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose