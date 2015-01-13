Kris Allen
Cupid Comedy Next Month in Manitowoc
It’s never too soon to start thinking about Valentine’s Day. There’s something really romantic about the notion of planning for a little excursion out of town to someplace out of the way and unexpected without getting carried away and going on som.. more
Jan 13, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kris Allen
“American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox can take solace in knowing that sometimes the real winner of the show isn’t the contestant who receives the most votes. Last season, for instance, the flamboyant Adam Lambert was bested by more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Go Stops Here
In the end, "American Idol" voters opted for two finalists with more commercial appeal than Danny Gokey, the soft-rocking Milwaukeean who likely would have cut a Christian pop album had he won the big prize. Not a shocker, really. In the end, my a.. more
May 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
No Quarter
The Led Zeppelin tribute band No Quarter, who perform tonight at 8 p.m. at Shank Hall, promise to create the experience of seeing Zeppelin in their early ’70s prime, night after night recreating Zeppe,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee